After a rest it’s ready for some gentle firm hands…

30 seconds of turning the dough, I think Christian could do this in his sleep…

It becomes silky soft and smooth,



The dough can now be covered for the rest of the bulk fermentation.



This process I love… handling the dough is such a beautiful feeling… yes & great therapy.



A day at the bakery is uplifting, physically demanding and such a feeling of achievement for me.



“I’m also waving the flag of kindness and humble thoughts for others.”



Today i’m working on my decluttering… the faster I work on it…the quicker I’ll finish…

Once done it’ll gradually disappear. Yippee!



Then my brisk stride to pick up Maelle from school and go to music lesson will be healthy & clear my mind.





