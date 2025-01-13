Previous
After a rest it’s ready for some gentle firm hands… by beverley365
Photo 495

After a rest it’s ready for some gentle firm hands…

30 seconds of turning the dough, I think Christian could do this in his sleep…
It becomes silky soft and smooth,

The dough can now be covered for the rest of the bulk fermentation.

This process I love… handling the dough is such a beautiful feeling… yes & great therapy.

A day at the bakery is uplifting, physically demanding and such a feeling of achievement for me.

“I’m also waving the flag of kindness and humble thoughts for others.”

Today i’m working on my decluttering… the faster I work on it…the quicker I’ll finish…
Once done it’ll gradually disappear. Yippee!

Then my brisk stride to pick up Maelle from school and go to music lesson will be healthy & clear my mind.


13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
135% complete

Diana ace
Delightful collage!
January 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such great therapy
January 13th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. Great collage!
January 13th, 2025  
