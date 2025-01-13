Sign up
Previous
Photo 495
After a rest it’s ready for some gentle firm hands…
30 seconds of turning the dough, I think Christian could do this in his sleep…
It becomes silky soft and smooth,
The dough can now be covered for the rest of the bulk fermentation.
This process I love… handling the dough is such a beautiful feeling… yes & great therapy.
A day at the bakery is uplifting, physically demanding and such a feeling of achievement for me.
“I’m also waving the flag of kindness and humble thoughts for others.”
Today i’m working on my decluttering… the faster I work on it…the quicker I’ll finish…
Once done it’ll gradually disappear. Yippee!
Then my brisk stride to pick up Maelle from school and go to music lesson will be healthy & clear my mind.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1512
photos
125
followers
111
following
135% complete
View this month »
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
Latest from all albums
1014
492
493
1015
494
1016
495
1017
Diana
ace
Delightful collage!
January 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such great therapy
January 13th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. Great collage!
January 13th, 2025
