Eyes on everything… timing is key

Gentle musical timers go off throughout the day, the oven timer with the loudest screech … the accuracy vital.

Christian is weighing the flour in preparation
for the early start tomorrow morning.
Heavy work and oh boy focus is necessary.

The flour comes from a family mill located 80 km away from Paris. that was founded in verdelot (seine-et-marne) in 1895.

Organic and conventional types of flour, stone-ground or roller milled-ground on cylinders…

I’m pleased that Christian is now working the day shift… although I’m sure he’ll miss his free afternoons.
