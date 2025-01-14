Eyes on everything… timing is key

Gentle musical timers go off throughout the day, the oven timer with the loudest screech … the accuracy vital.



Christian is weighing the flour in preparation

for the early start tomorrow morning.

Heavy work and oh boy focus is necessary.



The flour comes from a family mill located 80 km away from Paris. that was founded in verdelot (seine-et-marne) in 1895.



Organic and conventional types of flour, stone-ground or roller milled-ground on cylinders…



I’m pleased that Christian is now working the day shift… although I’m sure he’ll miss his free afternoons.

