Previous
Photo 496
Eyes on everything… timing is key
Gentle musical timers go off throughout the day, the oven timer with the loudest screech … the accuracy vital.
Christian is weighing the flour in preparation
for the early start tomorrow morning.
Heavy work and oh boy focus is necessary.
The flour comes from a family mill located 80 km away from Paris. that was founded in verdelot (seine-et-marne) in 1895.
Organic and conventional types of flour, stone-ground or roller milled-ground on cylinders…
I’m pleased that Christian is now working the day shift… although I’m sure he’ll miss his free afternoons.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1514
photos
125
followers
111
following
135% complete
View this month »
