Sourdough has become a way of life for us…

Yummy Yeast…



Christian experiments with different ways of using yeast and quantities… it is one of the most satisfying aspects of his job to learn..& using this delicious yeast of course.



Fresh yeast has an remarkable nutritional composition : Packed with great vitamins…



My great aunt & gran used to make bread when I was very young… I remember eating chunks of yeast… wonderful memories make me smile.



“Sourdough is a paradox because it’s simultaneously very simple and very complex.”





