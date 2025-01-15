Previous
Sourdough has become a way of life for us…
Sourdough has become a way of life for us…

Yummy Yeast…

Christian experiments with different ways of using yeast and quantities… it is one of the most satisfying aspects of his job to learn..& using this delicious yeast of course.

Fresh yeast has an remarkable nutritional composition : Packed with great vitamins…

My great aunt & gran used to make bread when I was very young… I remember eating chunks of yeast… wonderful memories make me smile.

“Sourdough is a paradox because it’s simultaneously very simple and very complex.”


Beverley

Issi Bannerman
Sourdough is my favourite. The idea is simple but the execution perhaps less simple. That's why I don't make it myself. I admire people who do! Lovely image.
January 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
This is what makes bakers such great alchemists.
January 15th, 2025  
