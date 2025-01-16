Previous
Lunchtime live music… by beverley365
Photo 498

Lunchtime live music…

We have an hour&half before we head off to the conservatoire for the next lesson, I was so thrilled after lunch Maëlle took the cover of her harp…

A beautiful 20 mins & oh boy she’s playing beautifully… she has so improved.

She has 1 lesson on a Saturday morning and the rest is practice.

Her feet don’t touch the floor…but they move with the beat.

And we’re off…
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I love the sound of the harp! Way to go, Maëlle!
January 16th, 2025  
Dianne ace
What a clever young lady!
January 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous skill to have. She will be much sought after in years to come.
January 16th, 2025  
Wylie ace
what an unusual choice of instrument, how special!
January 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 16th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Oh how wonderful. I wish I’d been given the chance to learn to play an instrument when I was young.
January 16th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
I noticed her dangling feet... So cute! I am impressed she can reach all the strings!
January 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful !
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact