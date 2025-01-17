Sign up
Photo 499
A lucky moment…with a little help from spontaneity
Walking in a frosty cloud is actually refreshing…I’m enjoying the cold, I’m enjoying wearing snuggly clothes and I’m loving my long walks.
I think the walking helps maële too, life at home is hard for the family.
We walk different routes to make it more fun, Maelle loves to choose…
Ahh her friends are running towards us… almost there. Picnic time before her favourite lesson.
Well one of…
Happy Friday!
I’m having a lesson this morning then off to the bakery to see Christian & take photos of cooked Yumminess.
Ooo and choose a delicious ?
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1520
photos
125
followers
110
following
136% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
16th January 2025 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christina
ace
Fab photo - I love the contrast between the smooth and rough brickwork.
January 17th, 2025
