Previous
A lucky moment…with a little help from spontaneity by beverley365
Photo 499

A lucky moment…with a little help from spontaneity

Walking in a frosty cloud is actually refreshing…I’m enjoying the cold, I’m enjoying wearing snuggly clothes and I’m loving my long walks.

I think the walking helps maële too, life at home is hard for the family.

We walk different routes to make it more fun, Maelle loves to choose…

Ahh her friends are running towards us… almost there. Picnic time before her favourite lesson.
Well one of…

Happy Friday!

I’m having a lesson this morning then off to the bakery to see Christian & take photos of cooked Yumminess.

Ooo and choose a delicious ?
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
Fab photo - I love the contrast between the smooth and rough brickwork.
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact