A lucky moment…with a little help from spontaneity

Walking in a frosty cloud is actually refreshing…I’m enjoying the cold, I’m enjoying wearing snuggly clothes and I’m loving my long walks.



I think the walking helps maële too, life at home is hard for the family.



We walk different routes to make it more fun, Maelle loves to choose…



Ahh her friends are running towards us… almost there. Picnic time before her favourite lesson.

Well one of…



Happy Friday!



I’m having a lesson this morning then off to the bakery to see Christian & take photos of cooked Yumminess.



Ooo and choose a delicious ?