Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 500
Life is like a loaf of sourdough, you have to rise for the occasion.
Fabulous Friday…
My lesson was tricky… she arrived moody and tired and didn’t like my chosen subject,
which was communication… .Oooo
I then popped to take photos of Christians sourdough & pastries, such a beautiful bakery.
I then stopped off to visit a small & free exhibition at “L' école School of Jewellery -
The city of Pearls exhibition.
The building was beautiful…I had a beautiful hour of discovery.
Almost home I popped in for hugs with my eldest at work…
‘Let the beauty of what you love be what you do’… Rumi
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1522
photos
125
followers
110
following
136% complete
View this month »
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
500
Latest from all albums
497
1019
498
1020
499
1021
500
1022
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close