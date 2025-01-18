Previous
Life is like a loaf of sourdough, you have to rise for the occasion. by beverley365
Fabulous Friday…

My lesson was tricky… she arrived moody and tired and didn’t like my chosen subject,
which was communication… .Oooo

I then popped to take photos of Christians sourdough & pastries, such a beautiful bakery.

I then stopped off to visit a small & free exhibition at “L' école School of Jewellery -
The city of Pearls exhibition.

The building was beautiful…I had a beautiful hour of discovery.

Almost home I popped in for hugs with my eldest at work…

‘Let the beauty of what you love be what you do’… Rumi







18th January 2025

