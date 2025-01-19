Previous
It’s a family bakery… Oozing with passion. by beverley365
Photo 501

It’s a family bakery… Oozing with passion.

According to the Land Registry, the bakery dates back to 1914.
To compare the vintage photo with the bakery in 2024, little has changed in over a century
still the sign "bakery patisserie du square" on the pediment

With a few principles on which no one deviates: local, fresh, seasonal, organic flour, quality products, without additives and colourings, recipes that evolve, no overproduction.

My son loves working here and developing his skills.

A wonderful small family business.
Not forgetting ‘kimchi’… who sits sleeping mostly but always available for a warm cuddle…
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact