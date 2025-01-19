It’s a family bakery… Oozing with passion.

According to the Land Registry, the bakery dates back to 1914.
To compare the vintage photo with the bakery in 2024, little has changed in over a century
still the sign "bakery patisserie du square" on the pediment
With a few principles on which no one deviates: local, fresh, seasonal, organic flour, quality products, without additives and colourings, recipes that evolve, no overproduction.
My son loves working here and developing his skills.
A wonderful small family business.
Not forgetting ‘kimchi’… who sits sleeping mostly but always available for a warm cuddle…