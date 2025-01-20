Previous
A daily love affair with sourdough… by beverley365
Photo 502

A daily love affair with sourdough…

Oh my goodness…
maintaining a natural starter is to make bread with nothing else than these three ingredients -
flour, water, and salt…
truly amazing and beats every other kind of bread.

The crust of baked sourdough bread blows me away. Sooo delicious and of course nothing beats the smell of sourdough bread rising in the oven.

I’ve been watching my son make sourdough in the bakery for 3 years now, his passion is routine, his focus fine tuned.

The biggest change as the year begins is he’s working the day shift only… yippee

20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
  Sharing what inspires me
  20th January 2025
L. H. ace
Cool pics. I love sourdough too!
January 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
A lovely collage of the process, why is the dough wrapped so well?
January 20th, 2025  
Wylie ace
It is certainly a commitment to the starter!
January 20th, 2025  
