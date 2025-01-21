Previous
Lessons in ‘how to make baguette de tradition’ by beverley365
Lessons in ‘how to make baguette de tradition’

Wonderful to watch the lesson filled with passion and loving techniques. Many students spend anything from between a month to six
learning the techniques of the trade, it’s a new part of Christian’s job which he clearly loves.

In my opinion, the best baguette to order is the “baguette de tradition” because it must be made using traditional methods.

Interesting that In 1993 the Bread Decree was passed. This French law dictates that a baguette de tradition can only contain four ingredients (wheat flour, water, salt, and yeast), it Must be baked on the premises & cannot contain any additives or preservatives.
It cannot be frozen at any stage of production.

In addition the “baguette tradition” is a truly artisanal product, baked with skill and love on the premises of the bakery.

“One famous origin story credits Napoleon Bonaparte. It's been told that he ordered locals to make bread into a longer and more slender shape so that soldiers could easily carry it in their arms.”
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
A treat to watch and learn I am sure
January 21st, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Haha, too short, it will drop from soldier's arm.
January 21st, 2025  
winghong_ho
I like baguette and it is interesting to know about Bread Decree.
January 21st, 2025  
