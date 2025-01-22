Sign up
Previous
Photo 504
I spy something delicious in the oven…
Comforting Quiche Lorraine… Oooo delicious
Everything is freshly cooked in the morning.
The lunch to go menu is appetising, & a few lovely vegetarian options.
You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces; just good food from fresh ingredients.” – Julia Child
The new day begins…
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1530
photos
125
followers
110
following
138% complete
View this month »
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
Latest from all albums
501
1023
502
1024
503
1025
504
1026
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
It looks so yummy
January 22nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Yummo!
January 22nd, 2025
