Just out of the oven a little rest cooling off…

Soon they’ll be going up the spiral staircase and displayed for the locals daily choice.



What’s my favourite… hmm 🤔

Cinnamon buns, almond croissant, the pain au chocolate is amazing, plain croissant or chocolate drop buns or abricot slice…

I like a taste… of what ever my son’s having…



my choice is sourdough with homemade soup.



“Bakery delights that warm your heart and nourish the soul."

From dough to perfection every step is a labor of love.

Sharing the mastery of the baker's hands is a joyful delight. A feeling of deep contentment and yummyness. Oooo 😋