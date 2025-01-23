Previous
Just out of the oven a little rest cooling off… by beverley365
Photo 505

Just out of the oven a little rest cooling off…

Soon they’ll be going up the spiral staircase and displayed for the locals daily choice.

What’s my favourite… hmm 🤔
Cinnamon buns, almond croissant, the pain au chocolate is amazing, plain croissant or chocolate drop buns or abricot slice…
I like a taste… of what ever my son’s having…

my choice is sourdough with homemade soup.

“Bakery delights that warm your heart and nourish the soul."
From dough to perfection every step is a labor of love.
Sharing the mastery of the baker's hands is a joyful delight. A feeling of deep contentment and yummyness. Oooo 😋
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Beverley

