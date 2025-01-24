Sign up
Photo 506
Sourdough is, at its essence, just fermented dough.
But oh boy when it’s cooked it’s so delicious.
I’ve been eating it since I was 5/6 yrs old.
My great aunt made it every week, my gran too.
This is the last photo from the bakery, how I love spending time helping… it’s so fun.
I’m going to the hairdressers this morning Ooo I’m so looking forward to a ‘new me’.
I wonder what I’ll see on my way? One things for sure I’ll see a lot of ‘rain’ I don’t mind…
We all know this, we love what we do, however ia lovely few words to read…
Gratitude is always on my mind,
To be happy
you must let go of what's gone.
Be grateful for what remains.
Look forward to what is coming.
- unknown -
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1534
photos
125
followers
110
following
138% complete
View this month »
Kathy A
ace
I like the pattern on the top of the ones lower right
January 24th, 2025
