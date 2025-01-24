Previous
Sourdough is, at its essence, just fermented dough. by beverley365
Sourdough is, at its essence, just fermented dough.

But oh boy when it’s cooked it’s so delicious.

I’ve been eating it since I was 5/6 yrs old.
My great aunt made it every week, my gran too.

This is the last photo from the bakery, how I love spending time helping… it’s so fun.

I’m going to the hairdressers this morning Ooo I’m so looking forward to a ‘new me’.

I wonder what I’ll see on my way? One things for sure I’ll see a lot of ‘rain’ I don’t mind…

We all know this, we love what we do, however ia lovely few words to read…

Gratitude is always on my mind,

To be happy
you must let go of what's gone.
Be grateful for what remains.
Look forward to what is coming.
- unknown -
Beverley

@beverley365
