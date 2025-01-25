Previous
Hard to miss this Cosy Café…

A flash of orange… a wave through the window as I stop to look… how lovely.
Too chilly to sit outside…

I’m almost there…

‘Coffee is the favourite drink of the civilised world’. Thomas Jefferson
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Beverley

Kathy A
Gorgeous colours
January 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Cheerful pop of orange
January 25th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
Oooh it looks right cheery
January 25th, 2025  
Diana
It certainly is very colourful and cheerful looking.
January 25th, 2025  
Babs
So colourful
January 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Colorful
January 25th, 2025  
