Previous
Photo 507
Hard to miss this Cosy Café…
A flash of orange… a wave through the window as I stop to look… how lovely.
Too chilly to sit outside…
I’m almost there…
‘Coffee is the favourite drink of the civilised world’. Thomas Jefferson
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
6
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1536
photos
125
followers
110
following
138% complete
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
504
1026
505
1027
506
1028
507
1029
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 3:30pm
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous colours
January 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheerful pop of orange
January 25th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Oooh it looks right cheery
January 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
It certainly is very colourful and cheerful looking.
January 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
So colourful
January 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Colorful
January 25th, 2025
