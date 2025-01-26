Sign up
Previous
Photo 508
New hairdo… I’m so excited
So now I’ve done the before & after…
My young son is in Iceland his birthday weekend so I sent him a selfie…
My elder son loved my new hairdo ‘a new you mum’. I feel terrific goodness knows why it’s taken me a year to go….
I don’t think to take photos of just me… so this was a big deal, so sharing with Coco seemed cool.
I’m off to buy some fresh croissants & a tradition, I also leave a bag on my son’s door handle… nice to wake up too… a sunday thing I’ve begun.
"Sunday. Take it slow and give your soul a chance to catch up with your body."
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1538
photos
125
followers
110
following
139% complete
View this month »
Boxplayer
ace
Ah you look fabulous, I think Coco is envious!
January 26th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Oh and that's your profile pic in the corner!
January 26th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely new look - and I also spotted your profile pic in the corner!
January 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking lovely Beverly
January 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And you look fabulous !
January 26th, 2025
