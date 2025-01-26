Previous
New hairdo… I’m so excited by beverley365
New hairdo… I’m so excited

So now I’ve done the before & after…

My young son is in Iceland his birthday weekend so I sent him a selfie…

My elder son loved my new hairdo ‘a new you mum’. I feel terrific goodness knows why it’s taken me a year to go….

I don’t think to take photos of just me… so this was a big deal, so sharing with Coco seemed cool.

I’m off to buy some fresh croissants & a tradition, I also leave a bag on my son’s door handle… nice to wake up too… a sunday thing I’ve begun.

"Sunday. Take it slow and give your soul a chance to catch up with your body."


26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Boxplayer ace
Ah you look fabulous, I think Coco is envious!
January 26th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Oh and that's your profile pic in the corner!
January 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely new look - and I also spotted your profile pic in the corner!
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking lovely Beverly
January 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And you look fabulous !
January 26th, 2025  
