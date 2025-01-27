Previous
This is going to be fun… by beverley365
This is going to be fun…

A colourful entrance, the sweeping staircase
It’s all very beautiful.

A lovely lady who was taking it one step at a time who smiled and waved… I think she was relieved to have made it to the ground floor.

Just a smile makes my day more beautiful.

Whilst I want to run up the stairs I don’t…
its so quiet you could hear a pin drop.

It’s Monday morning & whilst I have a busy week I’m taking it slowly…


2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I know that feeling of one step at a time.
January 27th, 2025  
