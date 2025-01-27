Sign up
Previous
Photo 509
This is going to be fun…
A colourful entrance, the sweeping staircase
It’s all very beautiful.
A lovely lady who was taking it one step at a time who smiled and waved… I think she was relieved to have made it to the ground floor.
Just a smile makes my day more beautiful.
Whilst I want to run up the stairs I don’t…
its so quiet you could hear a pin drop.
It’s Monday morning & whilst I have a busy week I’m taking it slowly…
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1540
photos
125
followers
110
following
139% complete
View this month »
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I know that feeling of one step at a time.
January 27th, 2025
