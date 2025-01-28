The art of Jean-Gabriel Domergue 1923

and is also an advertisement for the

‘Maison Van Cleef & Arpels”.



From La Renaissance de l'art français et des industries de luxe, January 1923.



I’m about to enter the exposition, this art was so strikingly elegant and welcoming.



Very inspiring…



