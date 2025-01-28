Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 510
The art of Jean-Gabriel Domergue 1923
and is also an advertisement for the
‘Maison Van Cleef & Arpels”.
From La Renaissance de l'art français et des industries de luxe, January 1923.
I’m about to enter the exposition, this art was so strikingly elegant and welcoming.
Van Cleef & Arpels, L’ÉCOLE’s mission is to share jewelry culture with a global audience through free courses, talks, and exhibitions open to the public.
Very inspiring…
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1542
photos
125
followers
110
following
139% complete
View this month »
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Latest from all albums
507
1029
508
1030
1031
509
510
1032
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great advertisement.
January 28th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Lovely artwork
January 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close