Previous
The art of Jean-Gabriel Domergue 1923 by beverley365
Photo 510

The art of Jean-Gabriel Domergue 1923

and is also an advertisement for the
‘Maison Van Cleef & Arpels”.

From La Renaissance de l'art français et des industries de luxe, January 1923.

I’m about to enter the exposition, this art was so strikingly elegant and welcoming.

Van Cleef & Arpels, L’ÉCOLE’s mission is to share jewelry culture with a global audience through free courses, talks, and exhibitions open to the public.
Very inspiring…

28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great advertisement.
January 28th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Lovely artwork
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact