1914 invitation…

I was Wowed by the artwork which told a story as I walked around the displays, over a 100 yrs old and all beautifully preserved.

George Barbier (1882-1932)
Drawing and invitation card for the
"exposition of a unique collection of pearls and jewellery of ancient decadence" presented
Rue de la Paix from May 27 to June 6, 1914
Pencil, ink, gouache on paper
Van Cleef & Arpels

A wonderful time reading looking & writing…
I was so mesmerised I took very few photos…
But the ones I took are lovely.

Gosh Wednesday already… up early for a little yoga and meditation time …before I pick up Maëlle for a busy day of lessons.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Kathy A ace
Lovely art work
January 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such stunning artwork!
January 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful in this stylised art !
January 29th, 2025  
