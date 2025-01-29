1914 invitation…

I was Wowed by the artwork which told a story as I walked around the displays, over a 100 yrs old and all beautifully preserved.
George Barbier (1882-1932)
Drawing and invitation card for the
"exposition of a unique collection of pearls and jewellery of ancient decadence" presented
Rue de la Paix from May 27 to June 6, 1914
Pencil, ink, gouache on paper
Van Cleef & Arpels
A wonderful time reading looking & writing…
I was so mesmerised I took very few photos…
But the ones I took are lovely.
Gosh Wednesday already… up early for a little yoga and meditation time …before I pick up Maëlle for a busy day of lessons.