1914 invitation…

I was Wowed by the artwork which told a story as I walked around the displays, over a 100 yrs old and all beautifully preserved.



George Barbier (1882-1932)

Drawing and invitation card for the

"exposition of a unique collection of pearls and jewellery of ancient decadence" presented

Rue de la Paix from May 27 to June 6, 1914

Pencil, ink, gouache on paper

Van Cleef & Arpels



A wonderful time reading looking & writing…

I was so mesmerised I took very few photos…

But the ones I took are lovely.



