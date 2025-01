The "Paris, city of pearls" exhibition…

I knew I would love this exhibition…



I read that the introduction of cultured pearls in the early 20th century, thanks to the innovations of Mikimoto in Japan… transformed the world market.

These more affordable pearls democratised their use in jewellery… allowing not just Parisian designers but all designers to diversify their creations for us all to enjoy pearls.



The 1920’s paris pearl mania lives on.



I see blue sky…the joy of a bright new day.