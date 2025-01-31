Previous
Art deco Pearl bag… let’s dance by beverley365
Photo 513

Art deco Pearl bag… let’s dance

Oh wow… an Art Deco era pearl bag.
Look at the tiny onyx details along the frame of the bag, the lovely links of the chain, the woven seed pearls! Sooo pretty.

Made by van cleef & arpels, such an exquisite evening bag… made from platinum with woven pearls, onyx, and diamonds.

The novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald termed the 1920s "the Jazz Age." With its earthy rhythms, fast beat, and improvisational style, jazz symbolized the decade's spirit of liberation… and oh boy the
Charleston was born…

Do you remember the movie ‘milly molly Mandy … the lift scene.

And just like that the month has whizzed by…
I’ve had fun & giggles thinking about this mornings photos…

31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Beverley

