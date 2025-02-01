Previous
Stepping back… through the eyes of an artist. by beverley365
Photo 514

Stepping back… through the eyes of an artist.

I was happy to see the painting as she stepped back, thanks to my phone I really got to see it when I got home.

I’ve walked past since and whilst the place is alive with creativity & laughter the windows are covered…

"Every artist was first an amateur."
Ralph Waldo Emerson

Blue sky & sunshine for this lovely 1st feb…
I’m going to be in a bubble of positivity this weekend.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Gillian Brown ace
A great capture.
February 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 1st, 2025  
