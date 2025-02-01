Sign up
Previous
Photo 514
Stepping back… through the eyes of an artist.
I was happy to see the painting as she stepped back, thanks to my phone I really got to see it when I got home.
I’ve walked past since and whilst the place is alive with creativity & laughter the windows are covered…
"Every artist was first an amateur."
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Blue sky & sunshine for this lovely 1st feb…
I’m going to be in a bubble of positivity this weekend.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1550
photos
125
followers
110
following
140% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th January 2025 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Gillian Brown
ace
A great capture.
February 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 1st, 2025
