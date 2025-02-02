Previous
1890 the architect Henri Fernoux was commissioned…

to build a magnificent Salle des Fêtes in the courtyard, connected to this hotel by
a gallery resting on small columns.

The Mercy-Argenteau hotel underwent a complete restructuring between 2009 and 2012

It’s also now the home of ‘L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts Paris

I really enjoyed my visit to this exhibition, so interesting & lovely staff.
Beverley

Wonderful details and symmetry, beautifully captured.
