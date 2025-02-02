Sign up
Previous
Photo 515
1890 the architect Henri Fernoux was commissioned…
to build a magnificent Salle des Fêtes in the courtyard, connected to this hotel by
a gallery resting on small columns.
The Mercy-Argenteau hotel underwent a complete restructuring between 2009 and 2012
It’s also now the home of ‘L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts Paris
I really enjoyed my visit to this exhibition, so interesting & lovely staff.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1552
photos
125
followers
110
following
141% complete
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Sharing what inspires me
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 2:45pm
Diana
ace
Wonderful details and symmetry, beautifully captured.
February 2nd, 2025
