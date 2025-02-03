Previous
Iris flower brooch… soo pretty. by beverley365
Photo 516

Iris flower brooch… soo pretty.

George’s Fouquet (1862-1957)
French jewellery designer best known for his Art Nouveau creations.

Iris flower' brooch, 1905/1906
freshwater pearls, diamonds, enamel, gold

It’s close ish to 3cm diameter ish… so colourful and definitely one of my favourite discoveries in this exhibition.

A tricky week for me, so I’ve decided to begin a project… creativity keeps us buzzing…
Beverley just do it!

3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
141% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Oh this is lovely.
February 3rd, 2025  
