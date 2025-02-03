Sign up
Photo 516
Iris flower brooch… soo pretty.
George’s Fouquet (1862-1957)
French jewellery designer best known for his Art Nouveau creations.
Iris flower' brooch, 1905/1906
freshwater pearls, diamonds, enamel, gold
It’s close ish to 3cm diameter ish… so colourful and definitely one of my favourite discoveries in this exhibition.
A tricky week for me, so I’ve decided to begin a project… creativity keeps us buzzing…
Beverley just do it!
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this is lovely.
February 3rd, 2025
