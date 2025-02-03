Iris flower brooch… soo pretty.

George’s Fouquet (1862-1957)

French jewellery designer best known for his Art Nouveau creations.



Iris flower' brooch, 1905/1906

freshwater pearls, diamonds, enamel, gold



It’s close ish to 3cm diameter ish… so colourful and definitely one of my favourite discoveries in this exhibition.



A tricky week for me, so I’ve decided to begin a project… creativity keeps us buzzing…

Beverley just do it!



