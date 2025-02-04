Previous
1865 works of art… by beverley365
Photo 517

1865 works of art…

to think it’s 160 yrs old… beautifully preserved.

Drawings of the front of a corsage. c. 1865
Top left detail.- Fonds Von Cleel & Alpel sur la
Culture Joolibre.

Van Cleef & Arpels is a French luxury jewelry company. It was founded in 1896 by the Dutch diamond-cutter Alfred Van Cleef and his father-in-law Salomon Arpels in Paris. Their pieces often feature flowers, animals and fairies.

"Living is like tearing through a museum. Not until later do you really start absorbing what you saw, thinking about it, looking it up in a book, and remembering - because you can't take it in all at once."
-Audrey Hepburn
Beverley

