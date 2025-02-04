1865 works of art…

to think it’s 160 yrs old… beautifully preserved.



Drawings of the front of a corsage. c. 1865

Van Cleef & Arpels is a French luxury jewelry company. It was founded in 1896 by the Dutch diamond-cutter Alfred Van Cleef and his father-in-law Salomon Arpels in Paris. Their pieces often feature flowers, animals and fairies.



"Living is like tearing through a museum. Not until later do you really start absorbing what you saw, thinking about it, looking it up in a book, and remembering - because you can't take it in all at once."

-Audrey Hepburn