Previous
Photo 518
Pause for thought… beautiful Art… 1866
"Leila dancing by the water", scene from Georges Bizet's opera,
Pearl Fishermen at the Scala Theatre in Milan, April 1886… With the music playing softly it’s a beautiful few moments.
Giuseppe Barberis 1840-1917
According to a drawing by D’Antonio Bonamo 1845-1907
I have a whizz bang busy day with Maële today a few extra lessons… we’ll be sure to giggle and make the day fun.
Also I will take time to write…
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
