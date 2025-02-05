Previous
Pause for thought… beautiful Art… 1866 by beverley365
Photo 518

Pause for thought… beautiful Art… 1866

"Leila dancing by the water", scene from Georges Bizet's opera,
Pearl Fishermen at the Scala Theatre in Milan, April 1886… With the music playing softly it’s a beautiful few moments.

Giuseppe Barberis 1840-1917
According to a drawing by D’Antonio Bonamo 1845-1907

I have a whizz bang busy day with Maële today a few extra lessons… we’ll be sure to giggle and make the day fun.
Also I will take time to write…


Beverley

