Portrait of Jeanne Lanvin, 1925

Painted on canvas by Clementine- Helene Dufau…



Jeanne Lanvin founded the Lanvin fashion house in 1889.

She was known as the pearl in Parisian fashion without mentioning her name…



There are very few photos of the famous couturier without her emblematic necklace, which she always wore with pared-down, dark-hued outfits.

From humble beginnings, Jeanne Lanvin built a fashion empire, that is still standing strong today.



The history of Jeanne Lanvin is an interesting read… she inspired the greatest names in fashion… Oo la la…