Beautiful Jewellery & Art classroom with natural light. by beverley365
Beautiful Jewellery & Art classroom with natural light.

The course options are quite amazing, ranging from over a weekend or personalised… groups or solo too the full blown qualifications, the atmosphere is ‘calm elegant and incredibly kind & friendly.

“Jewellery is like the perfect spice --
it complements what's already there.”
Diane Von Furstenberg

Beverley

