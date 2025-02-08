Sign up
Photo 521
My favourite photo of the exhibition…
I love everything about this photo…
Elegance, warmth & harmony…
If you zoom in you’ll see the beautiful brooch’s & really get a feeling of how small they are.
Life gives you plenty of time to do whatever you want to do if you stay in the present moment.
Deepak Chopra
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
6
1
Beverley
Diana
I can see why, it is absolutely stunning!
February 8th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
It really is a beautiful photograph.
February 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
So lovely. The brooches are really tiny.
February 8th, 2025
Babs
She is so stylish
February 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Such style in her beautiful red dress !
February 8th, 2025
Cliff McFarlane
Elegant
February 8th, 2025
