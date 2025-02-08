Previous
My favourite photo of the exhibition… by beverley365
Photo 521

My favourite photo of the exhibition…

I love everything about this photo…

Elegance, warmth & harmony…
If you zoom in you’ll see the beautiful brooch’s & really get a feeling of how small they are.

Life gives you plenty of time to do whatever you want to do if you stay in the present moment.
Deepak Chopra
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Beverley

@beverley365
Diana ace
I can see why, it is absolutely stunning!
February 8th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
It really is a beautiful photograph.
February 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. The brooches are really tiny.
February 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
She is so stylish
February 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such style in her beautiful red dress !
February 8th, 2025  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Elegant
February 8th, 2025  
