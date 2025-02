Gliding down the stairs…

I read an interesting article in the national geographic -

that natural pearls are formed in oysters without any human intervention & they may have been among the first gems to be discovered by early humans… the earliest recorded pearl dates back 8,000 years to neolithic Arabia.



However … now Yes pearls are farmed.

Cultured pearls are grown in pearl farms using human intervention & majority of pearls in the jewellery market are cultured pearls.



A little interesting blah blah…