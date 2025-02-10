Sign up
Photo 523
Three periods of architecture in one shot…
Zooming in and looking through the windows is beautiful…
A beautiful hidden gem…
Tomorrow I’m going ‘wandering’ i have a plan…
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1568
photos
125
followers
111
following
143% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th January 2025 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and beautifully captured.
February 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting to see the difference styles.
February 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted , and beautifully displayed !
February 10th, 2025
