Taking a moment…

by beverley365
Whilst Maelle is in class I go downstairs and find a comfy squashy seat and relax.
I find it so cool that now I’m a grown up…people give me their seat… I gratefully always say
thank you 😄

I was looking at the eye catching posters, watching the comings and goings of activity, this place is a hive of activity.
O Ooo time to go upstairs pick up maële and head home.
11th February 2025

Beverley

Eye catching posters.
February 11th, 2025  
