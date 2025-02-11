Sign up
Photo 524
Taking a moment…
Whilst Maelle is in class I go downstairs and find a comfy squashy seat and relax.
I find it so cool that now I’m a grown up…people give me their seat… I gratefully always say
thank you 😄
I was looking at the eye catching posters, watching the comings and goings of activity, this place is a hive of activity.
O Ooo time to go upstairs pick up maële and head home.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1570
photos
125
followers
111
following
143% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
10th February 2025 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Eye catching posters.
February 11th, 2025
