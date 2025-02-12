Service with a smile… the friendliness and most pleasurable shop…

A nice start to my yesterday…

no wonder they’ve won awards which are proudly displayed. Walking into this shop is like seeing friends…



And guess what? I go there for my son not myself.

It’s an old fashioned butchers! with incredible displays and funnily enough I like going… lovely family business.

Whilst I don’t eat it I’m happy to cook it…



I live in a world of “GBOMBS”

I which I love cooking & creating new recipes…”so… Greens, Beans, Onions, Mushrooms, Berries, and Seeds. “



Our bodies are our gardens… our wills are our gardeners. William Shakespeare

