Previous
Service with a smile… the friendliness and most pleasurable shop… by beverley365
Photo 525

Service with a smile… the friendliness and most pleasurable shop…

A nice start to my yesterday…
no wonder they’ve won awards which are proudly displayed. Walking into this shop is like seeing friends…

And guess what? I go there for my son not myself.
It’s an old fashioned butchers! with incredible displays and funnily enough I like going… lovely family business.
Whilst I don’t eat it I’m happy to cook it…

I live in a world of “GBOMBS”
I which I love cooking & creating new recipes…”so… Greens, Beans, Onions, Mushrooms, Berries, and Seeds. “

Our bodies are our gardens… our wills are our gardeners. William Shakespeare
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact