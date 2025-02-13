Having patience… he’s totally unflappable.

I can take no credit for this ‘in the moment shot’

It just happened… I much preferred it to the sharp shots…



Last Friday my eldest son asked ‘Mum do you fancy coming with me to ikea’…

In my head I was saying…hmm no thank you darling, however… my mouth opened and I said ‘I’d love to darling”.



We had a great time together and it was fun… Ooo time is truly the greatest gift… time does not pass, it continues.



