Photo 526
Having patience… he’s totally unflappable.
I can take no credit for this ‘in the moment shot’
It just happened… I much preferred it to the sharp shots…
Last Friday my eldest son asked ‘Mum do you fancy coming with me to ikea’…
In my head I was saying…hmm no thank you darling, however… my mouth opened and I said ‘I’d love to darling”.
We had a great time together and it was fun… Ooo time is truly the greatest gift… time does not pass, it continues.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... I like that you said yes, regardless! I love a trip to Ikea - but that's probably because it's a treat - we don't have one close by and I don't remember the last time I was in such a shop. Probably the one near Paris, in fact! I love this shot. The shoes are sharp and stand out. A happy accident!
February 13th, 2025
