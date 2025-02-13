Previous
Having patience… he’s totally unflappable.

I can take no credit for this ‘in the moment shot’
It just happened… I much preferred it to the sharp shots…

Last Friday my eldest son asked ‘Mum do you fancy coming with me to ikea’…
In my head I was saying…hmm no thank you darling, however… my mouth opened and I said ‘I’d love to darling”.

We had a great time together and it was fun… Ooo time is truly the greatest gift… time does not pass, it continues.

Beverley

Ha ha ... I like that you said yes, regardless! I love a trip to Ikea - but that's probably because it's a treat - we don't have one close by and I don't remember the last time I was in such a shop. Probably the one near Paris, in fact! I love this shot. The shoes are sharp and stand out. A happy accident!
