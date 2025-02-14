Previous
Ooo hello… by beverley365
Photo 527

Ooo hello…

Arriving at the Metro… just about to take a photo of a girl going down the stairs before I run down myself … and pow?

this gentleman appeared … when I had taken it he was laughing… and a little red… but friendly.
He was in a hurry too… then just like that ‘he was gone’.

I really like these old type of Metro signs… this ‘Guimard-designed’ entryway is known as entourage ("enclosure").

This genre features two serpentine, stem-like lamp posts joined by an equally sinuous arch. Each stalk is topped with a glowing red orb reminiscent of either an insect's eye or a flower bud. 1900’s…. So elegant…

Time to discover a New wandering adventure…
Gosh it’s been a busy week.

Today is Valentine’s Day…
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Such a fun photo, the man must have thought you wanted his photo ;-)
February 14th, 2025  
julia ace
Funny.. he does look a bit surprised..
February 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha, talk about a photo bomber !! He looks as surprised as you must have been ! - A super candid !
February 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I love the metro signs in Paris too
February 14th, 2025  
