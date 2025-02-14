Ooo hello…

Arriving at the Metro… just about to take a photo of a girl going down the stairs before I run down myself … and pow?



this gentleman appeared … when I had taken it he was laughing… and a little red… but friendly.

He was in a hurry too… then just like that ‘he was gone’.



I really like these old type of Metro signs… this ‘Guimard-designed’ entryway is known as entourage ("enclosure").



This genre features two serpentine, stem-like lamp posts joined by an equally sinuous arch. Each stalk is topped with a glowing red orb reminiscent of either an insect's eye or a flower bud. 1900’s…. So elegant…



Time to discover a New wandering adventure…

Gosh it’s been a busy week.



Today is Valentine’s Day…

