Previous
Photo 528
Just hanging around…
Drying off and looking like new… actually they needed a little cleaning.
24 yrs old - with great memories.
I observed something that made me soo happy,
My son was also helping others, and seemed to be a magnet… even though exhausted from being up super early.
kindness is free…
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th February 2025 7:45am
