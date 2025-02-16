Previous
The harp side of life 🎶 by beverley365
The harp side of life 🎶

Lovely to sit and listen and hear maële singing as she plays… I love it

After 5+ months of helping the family looking after maële 3/4 days a week whilst their father recovers from c treatment, I finished on thursday last week. Of course if they need me I will help no problem.
I saw maële at the house yesterday she’s excited about her new bedroom.

Oo I’m looking forward to beginning a project for myself… I’ll begin tomorrow…also a little me time.

This is interesting…the harp is believed to have existed since 15,000 BC, making it one of the oldest instruments in the world.
The word “harp” originates from the German, Old Norse and Anglo Saxon words meaning “to pluck.”

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
A lovely close up view. As much as I am sure that you will relish to time that you now have I am sure that a little bit of you will miss your maële time.
February 16th, 2025  
Kathy A
You will miss your times with Maele as I’m sure she will miss you too
February 16th, 2025  
Diana
Beautifully composed and captured. I can only agree with Susan.
February 16th, 2025  
Wylie
Lovely close up
February 16th, 2025  
