The harp side of life 🎶

Lovely to sit and listen and hear maële singing as she plays… I love it



After 5+ months of helping the family looking after maële 3/4 days a week whilst their father recovers from c treatment, I finished on thursday last week. Of course if they need me I will help no problem.

I saw maële at the house yesterday she’s excited about her new bedroom.



Oo I’m looking forward to beginning a project for myself… I’ll begin tomorrow…also a little me time.



This is interesting…the harp is believed to have existed since 15,000 BC, making it one of the oldest instruments in the world.

The word “harp” originates from the German, Old Norse and Anglo Saxon words meaning “to pluck.”



