A stitch in time… by beverley365
A stitch in time…

A flash of the old days… exquisite pieces that nobody wants.

Sewing is even older than spinning and weaving it was done with furs and plant leaves to make everything from a tepee to a basket, and of course every single stitch was done by hand.

By Victorian times, a woman's sewing tasks were divided into two categories: plain sewing and fancy work.

I use my great auntie’s and grandma’s treasures to this day…
They always make me smile.
Beverley

Mags ace
Interesting tools and capture!
February 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh my, you do have some wonderful treasures there!
February 18th, 2025  
