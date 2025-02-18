Sign up
Photo 531
A stitch in time…
A flash of the old days… exquisite pieces that nobody wants.
Sewing is even older than spinning and weaving it was done with furs and plant leaves to make everything from a tepee to a basket, and of course every single stitch was done by hand.
By Victorian times, a woman's sewing tasks were divided into two categories: plain sewing and fancy work.
I use my great auntie’s and grandma’s treasures to this day…
They always make me smile.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1584
photos
125
followers
111
following
145% complete
Mags
ace
Interesting tools and capture!
February 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh my, you do have some wonderful treasures there!
February 18th, 2025
