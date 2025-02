1983 Franck Margerin

I was fascinated to discover this art…so much to see… Since arriving here I’ve enjoyed reading the comic books… takes me back to reading my brother’s beano comic when I was a kid… gosh I absolutely loved my ‘Jackie’…



A simple way to help learn the language my neighbour tells me as he shares his books…



I’m continuing with my catalogue task this morning … the sun is shining it’s a beautiful new day.