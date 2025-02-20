Previous
I begin my 4th year on 365… you are all an inspiration to me… by beverley365
Photo 533

I begin my 4th year on 365… you are all an inspiration to me…

I’m having a coffee day dream at my sons desk before I begin my days busy lizziness…
I surround myself with things I love and that ooze memories & moments to cherish.

So far I’ve catalogued 86 pieces and honestly it’s been so much fun, I’m really feeling the passion and moods of my friend through his works of Art.
I continue today…

“Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.” – Rumi.
20th February 2025

Beverley

beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jessica Eby
Happy 365-aversary! I love the little calendar on your son's desk, my grandparents had a similar one and I used to line changing the days on it when I was very small.
February 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Happy anniversary. wait till you get to 10 ad over and you won't believe you have done it that long.
February 20th, 2025  
