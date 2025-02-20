I begin my 4th year on 365… you are all an inspiration to me…

I’m having a coffee day dream at my sons desk before I begin my days busy lizziness…

I surround myself with things I love and that ooze memories & moments to cherish.



So far I’ve catalogued 86 pieces and honestly it’s been so much fun, I’m really feeling the passion and moods of my friend through his works of Art.

I continue today…



“Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.” – Rumi.

