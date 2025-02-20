Sign up
Previous
Photo 533
I begin my 4th year on 365… you are all an inspiration to me…
I’m having a coffee day dream at my sons desk before I begin my days busy lizziness…
I surround myself with things I love and that ooze memories & moments to cherish.
So far I’ve catalogued 86 pieces and honestly it’s been so much fun, I’m really feeling the passion and moods of my friend through his works of Art.
I continue today…
“Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.” – Rumi.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1588
photos
126
followers
111
following
146% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
20th February 2025 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jessica Eby
ace
Happy 365-aversary! I love the little calendar on your son's desk, my grandparents had a similar one and I used to line changing the days on it when I was very small.
February 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy anniversary. wait till you get to 10 ad over and you won't believe you have done it that long.
February 20th, 2025
