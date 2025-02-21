Fill your life with meaning, inspiration, and beauty.

When our friend asked if I would take a photos of his art I of course said ‘love to’…

It’s been an interesting few days being absorbed in his feelings…from the 90’s onwards …

I’m up to no: 205



Art has a profound way of transforming spaces and lives, whether it’s hanging a painting at home or filling Beautiful old files…



I will continue today with a big smile because it’s so fun, I love his art…and with the wonderment of technology I’ll ping it to him in Bordeaux… where he can organise them for his book.

