Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 534
Fill your life with meaning, inspiration, and beauty.
When our friend asked if I would take a photos of his art I of course said ‘love to’…
It’s been an interesting few days being absorbed in his feelings…from the 90’s onwards …
I’m up to no: 205
Art has a profound way of transforming spaces and lives, whether it’s hanging a painting at home or filling Beautiful old files…
I will continue today with a big smile because it’s so fun, I love his art…and with the wonderment of technology I’ll ping it to him in Bordeaux… where he can organise them for his book.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1590
photos
126
followers
111
following
146% complete
View this month »
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
Latest from all albums
531
1053
532
1054
533
1055
534
1056
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch)
Taken
20th February 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close