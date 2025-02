Ooo hello…

I popped to see my eldest son on my way home for a hug and to deliver a Scooby snack…



I always walk home through the eco park… mainly to breathe in the oxygen… I was sooo excited to see this elegant beauty… I could hear the waterhens playing…I immediately quietly jumped up on the bench next to the pool…. he slowly walked towards me & stopped.

A rare and wonderful moment…It made me feel so happy…



"Tame birds sing of freedom. Wild birds fly."

John Lennon