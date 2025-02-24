Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 537
My favourite church standing proud…
A lovely long walk, round and about, up and down, and in and out of the rain.
I’m slowly making my way home.
I’ve taken oh so many photos oh this church,
Saint-Eustache Church…. I walked past it and ‘simply stood’. Listening to the music…
The famous organ consists of 8000 pipes serving 115 organ stops served by two consoles of 5 keyboards each, one in the nave.
Monday Blessings
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1596
photos
126
followers
111
following
147% complete
View this month »
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
Latest from all albums
534
1056
535
1057
536
1058
537
1059
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd February 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
It's a very beautiful shape and the organ sounds amazing!
February 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, so many beautiful spots in Paris.
February 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close