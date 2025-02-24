My favourite church standing proud…

A lovely long walk, round and about, up and down, and in and out of the rain.

I’m slowly making my way home.



I’ve taken oh so many photos oh this church,

Saint-Eustache Church…. I walked past it and ‘simply stood’. Listening to the music…



The famous organ consists of 8000 pipes serving 115 organ stops served by two consoles of 5 keyboards each, one in the nave.



Monday Blessings