Previous
My favourite church standing proud… by beverley365
Photo 537

My favourite church standing proud…

A lovely long walk, round and about, up and down, and in and out of the rain.
I’m slowly making my way home.

I’ve taken oh so many photos oh this church,
Saint-Eustache Church…. I walked past it and ‘simply stood’. Listening to the music…

The famous organ consists of 8000 pipes serving 115 organ stops served by two consoles of 5 keyboards each, one in the nave.

Monday Blessings
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
It's a very beautiful shape and the organ sounds amazing!
February 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, so many beautiful spots in Paris.
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact