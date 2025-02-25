Previous
A lovely afternoon walk… by beverley365
A lovely afternoon walk…

Walking through the park the rain had just stopped and pop…this gentleman appeared before my eyes… what a smart guy
with a rather a lovely box of deserts…

“During moments when your world feels like it's shattering, remember that every chrysalis must break for the butterfly to emerge, and your spiritual awakening is simply your soul stretching its wings.”

From Karma Gaia… a free and very interesting site I enjoy, I discovered it when I began yoga…
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca ace
Nice candid. I wonder what treats are in the box?
I am not bendy enough for yoga! I use Pilates, which I can manage better. Stretching and toning always feels good.
February 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great candid. I love his style and colour coordination.
February 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A very stylish chap & one that brings deserts - can’t be bad!
February 25th, 2025  
