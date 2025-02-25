A lovely afternoon walk…

Walking through the park the rain had just stopped and pop…this gentleman appeared before my eyes… what a smart guy

with a rather a lovely box of deserts…



“During moments when your world feels like it's shattering, remember that every chrysalis must break for the butterfly to emerge, and your spiritual awakening is simply your soul stretching its wings.”



From Karma Gaia… a free and very interesting site I enjoy, I discovered it when I began yoga…