Previous
Photo 539
Everyday life…
I stood patiently waiting for people to walk on by… patience is a virtue… sometimes it’s just lovely to ‘stop & stare’… & a little day dreaming Ooo something I’m very good at.
To err is human. To loaf is Parisian. -Victor Hugo
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd February 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
