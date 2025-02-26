Previous
Everyday life… by beverley365
Photo 539

Everyday life…

I stood patiently waiting for people to walk on by… patience is a virtue… sometimes it’s just lovely to ‘stop & stare’… & a little day dreaming Ooo something I’m very good at.

To err is human. To loaf is Parisian. -Victor Hugo
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Beverley

