Previous
Photo 540
I’ve seen this movie advert all over the place…
It launched yesterday in France…
Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture.
Quick review : Mismatched cousins David and Benji tour Poland to honour their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history.
Funnily I’ve not been to the cinema here… hasn’t entered my head.
An old fashioned thought…
‘Cinema has an enchanting quality, a unique ability to transport us to different worlds, evoke deep emotions, and inspire our imagination.’…
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd February 2025 2:31pm
Diana
ace
How interesting it looks and sounds, I have not heard about it here yet.
February 27th, 2025
