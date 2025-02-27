Previous
I’ve seen this movie advert all over the place… by beverley365
Photo 540

I’ve seen this movie advert all over the place…

It launched yesterday in France…
Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture.

Quick review : Mismatched cousins David and Benji tour Poland to honour their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history.

Funnily I’ve not been to the cinema here… hasn’t entered my head.

An old fashioned thought…
‘Cinema has an enchanting quality, a unique ability to transport us to different worlds, evoke deep emotions, and inspire our imagination.’…
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How interesting it looks and sounds, I have not heard about it here yet.
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact