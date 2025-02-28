Can I take your photo… Just the way you are

After a long busy day, my son who was totally exhausted spent time chatting & helping me, within a heartbeat he had decided it was time for a break…

Yippee at long last holiday.

I’m struggling to remember his last break…



As I sat listening to him, his kindness for others has always prevented him leaving over these passed years… but now his friend is making a good recovery from c, the family have just moved into the house my son rebuilt… a very happy family.

So it’s the right time and I couldn’t be happier.



Our personal crisis has now become just a disappointment and life goes on…

I took this photo just as he was wiping away a few tears… and stretching.

A moment of excepting & moving forward for us both.



Always live on the positive side of life…. Or of course the right side of life… 😃