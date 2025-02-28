Previous
Can I take your photo… Just the way you are by beverley365
Photo 541

Can I take your photo… Just the way you are

After a long busy day, my son who was totally exhausted spent time chatting & helping me, within a heartbeat he had decided it was time for a break…
Yippee at long last holiday.
I’m struggling to remember his last break…

As I sat listening to him, his kindness for others has always prevented him leaving over these passed years… but now his friend is making a good recovery from c, the family have just moved into the house my son rebuilt… a very happy family.
So it’s the right time and I couldn’t be happier.

Our personal crisis has now become just a disappointment and life goes on…
I took this photo just as he was wiping away a few tears… and stretching.
A moment of excepting & moving forward for us both.

Always live on the positive side of life…. Or of course the right side of life… 😃
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Yao RL ace
Beautiful portrait, I also like the folds of his shirt too. All the best to your son.
February 28th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
A lovely portrait of your son.
February 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
He is a beautiful soul. Kindness is one of the most helpful attributes you can have. My son is of the same heart. God bless your boy! This is a wonderful portrait.
February 28th, 2025  
