Previous
The elegant & oh so grand entrance… by beverley365
Photo 542

The elegant & oh so grand entrance…

‘Isidore Pils’ Ceiling Paintings Depict The Triumph of Apollo,
The Enchantment of Music Deploying its Charms, Minerva Fighting Brutality Watched by the Gods of Olympus’. Heavenly…

It’s fun to be a ‘spur-of-the-moment girl’ I walked around and enjoyed every moment.
Just what I needed! Now to get focussed…

'Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do.
So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbour. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream & Discover.' Mark Twain



1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful and intricate ceiling and arches, such amazing workmanship.
March 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact