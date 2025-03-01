The elegant & oh so grand entrance…

‘Isidore Pils’ Ceiling Paintings Depict The Triumph of Apollo,

The Enchantment of Music Deploying its Charms, Minerva Fighting Brutality Watched by the Gods of Olympus’. Heavenly…



It’s fun to be a ‘spur-of-the-moment girl’ I walked around and enjoyed every moment.

Just what I needed! Now to get focussed…



'Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do.

So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbour. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream & Discover.' Mark Twain







