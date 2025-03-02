Sign up
Photo 543
Our first stop… the grand staircase.
A stunning pathway of white marble that separates into two divergent flights of stairs, lined with a red and green marble balustrade.
Female torchères holding bouquet-like candelabras anchor the bottom of the staircase, and two caryatids representing Comedy and Tragedy stand guard at the staircase landing.
Dramatic scenes created by French painter Isidore Pils decorate the ceiling…
honestly when you look up… it’s just so incredibly amazing your routed to the spot in Awe…
« Paris, our lives are one masked ball.
- Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera »
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful and very grandiose.
March 2nd, 2025
Corinne
ace
A wonderful opera !
March 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
How stunning this is with all the intricate details! So beautifully captured.
March 2nd, 2025
Wylie
ace
fabulous
March 2nd, 2025
