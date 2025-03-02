Our first stop… the grand staircase.

A stunning pathway of white marble that separates into two divergent flights of stairs, lined with a red and green marble balustrade.



Female torchères holding bouquet-like candelabras anchor the bottom of the staircase, and two caryatids representing Comedy and Tragedy stand guard at the staircase landing.



Dramatic scenes created by French painter Isidore Pils decorate the ceiling…

honestly when you look up… it’s just so incredibly amazing your routed to the spot in Awe…



« Paris, our lives are one masked ball.

- Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera »