Our first stop… the grand staircase. by beverley365
Our first stop… the grand staircase.

A stunning pathway of white marble that separates into two divergent flights of stairs, lined with a red and green marble balustrade.

Female torchères holding bouquet-like candelabras anchor the bottom of the staircase, and two caryatids representing Comedy and Tragedy stand guard at the staircase landing.

Dramatic scenes created by French painter Isidore Pils decorate the ceiling…
honestly when you look up… it’s just so incredibly amazing your routed to the spot in Awe…

«  Paris, our lives are one masked ball.
- Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera »
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Beverley

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful and very grandiose.
March 2nd, 2025  
Corinne ace
A wonderful opera !
March 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
How stunning this is with all the intricate details! So beautifully captured.
March 2nd, 2025  
Wylie ace
fabulous
March 2nd, 2025  
