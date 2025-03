Marvellous Mosaics… 1874

The mosaic floor of the ‘moon salon’ on the first floor of the opera house.

All of the floors as you walk around are mosaics & breathtaking,

Both the sun & moon shine through the archway casting a magical light on this ‘moon salon’.

beautiful… this is a close up of the detail.

A wonderful experience discovering the history of this building.



“Joy in looking and comprehending is nature’s most beautiful gift.” —Albert Einstein



