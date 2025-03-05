Restauration of the Grand foyer fabrics & trimmings was completed two decades ago.

This is fascinating… zoom in to see the tassels and trimmings.



A remarkable company ‘Jouffre’ proudly took on the challenge, there’s many interesting articles about the constant upkeep of the building.



When you really look at the curtains, tassels, fabrics they are truly exquisite.



An impressive set of 340 tassels and 600 puffs were made for the valances, while for the curtains, the total amounted to 2500 tassels, 5000 puffs, and 40 jasmine tie-backs. These creations represent 500 kg of material, shaped over 20,000 hours of meticulous work.



The cuts and assemblies must be invisible to the naked eye. A Herculean effort involving curtains weighing 60 kg each, representing 700 hours of craftsmanship from 620 meters of silk brocatelle, 190 meters of silk damask, and 190 meters of imberline, all embellished with 25 cm high silk trimmings and 60 cm silk tassel tie-backs, entirely handmade.



“It is the ultimate luxury to combine Passion and Contribution. It's also a very clear path to Happiness.” – Sheryl Sandberg

