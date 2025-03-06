Looking up in Awe…I’m surrounded with phenomenal Beauty…

By the time l'd walked from one end to the other, up & down and repeat…

I had the beginnings of a sore neck…

through simply gazing up at the amazing ceilings… kidding… I loved every moment.



I’ve read a few interesting thoughts on

The Wonderment of the ‘Phanton of the Opera.



Gaston Leroux was a reporter with L'Echo de Paris when he wrote the Phantom of the Opera, published in novel form in 1910.



There are many aspects of the Phantom of the Opera that have some grain of truth.



The atmosphere and energy in this building is simply harmonious, beautiful and far from spooky… it feels rich in passion and magnificent beauty.



I’m meeting a lovely friend in the morning for a few hours … time for a new discovery.





