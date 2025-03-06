Sign up
Photo 547
Looking up in Awe…I’m surrounded with phenomenal Beauty…
By the time l'd walked from one end to the other, up & down and repeat…
I had the beginnings of a sore neck…
through simply gazing up at the amazing ceilings… kidding… I loved every moment.
I’ve read a few interesting thoughts on
The Wonderment of the ‘Phanton of the Opera.
Gaston Leroux was a reporter with L'Echo de Paris when he wrote the Phantom of the Opera, published in novel form in 1910.
There are many aspects of the Phantom of the Opera that have some grain of truth.
The atmosphere and energy in this building is simply harmonious, beautiful and far from spooky… it feels rich in passion and magnificent beauty.
I’m meeting a lovely friend in the morning for a few hours … time for a new discovery.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1616
photos
126
followers
110
following
149% complete
Yao RL
ace
Appreciation.
March 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I feel that they should have easy glide cart to lay on to view such beautiful places.
March 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
March 6th, 2025
